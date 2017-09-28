Connect2Culture Exhibits, Classes, Open Studios - October 2017

Exhibits:

October 14–December 8: 70th Membership Show, Spiva Center for the Arts, Main Gallery (222 W 3rd St). Spiva member artists present their best work in this annual showcase of regional talent. A fascinating mix of styles and media. For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org .

October 14–December 8: In a Japanese Garden by Carol Adamec, Spiva Center for the Arts, Regional Gallery (222 W 3rd St). The exhibition consists of paintings and sculpture of flowers and kimonos, and is installed to include garden-related items (stones, floral arrangements, a stone lantern, fountains, etc) to create a Zen-like environment. The tone of this body of work is contemplative, emphasizing beauty and tradition. For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org .

October: “Les Morts et Les Mystères: The Ancestors and The Spirits" by Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe’, Urban Art Gallery (511 S Main St). French creole narratives on the Spirit world in folk art paintings by Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe' (Director of ArtCentral Hyde House in Carthage) with her husband and fellow artist/musician David Greenwood-Mathe’. Meet the artists at First Thursday Artwalk, Thursday, October 5, 5:30–8:30pm.

October: Aesthetic Array by Tamara Geisert, Joplin Avenue Coffee Company (506 S Joplin Ave). Meet the artists at First Thursday Artwalk, Thursday, October 5, 5:30–8:30pm.

October 3 – 28: A Celebration of the Elements by Angel Brame, Daria Claiborne, and Melody Knowles, Spiva Center for the Arts, Upstairs Gallery (222 W 3rd St). “We basically thought to challenge ourselves to think outside of our typical 3-D boxes. We all love our clay, but why not translate an idea for a clay piece into a two-dimensional partner piece. To keep it in a simple format, we thought of the elements. One piece 3-D and one piece 2-D per element per artist. Because our traditional bodies of work are so different from each other, we thought the results would show contrast and compliment in an exciting way.” For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org.

October 9–November 3: Korean Artists, Ceramics, MSSU Spiva Art Gallery (3950 Newman Rd). Reception: Monday, October 9, 4:00–6:00pm.

September 11–October 6: The Influence of Tradition by Sohail Shehada, MSSU Spiva Art Gallery (3950 Newman Rd). Cultural tradition has been an important theme in Shehada’s work, whose research and teachings have included Aboriginal art, African masks, and various themes of Non-Western and Western culture and performance. Portraits: The Influence of Tradition features theatrical and sacred figures of performance, such as the ornate costumes of the Ballets Russes and African masks. The figures in Shehada’s work assume a certain identity based on traditional attire or physical traits. Shehada achieves this through portraiture in both painting and sculpture to capture the unique characteristics and customs of his subjects. For more information call 417.625.3066.

September–December: Kathy Ruth Neal Woodcarvings at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). Post Art Library has partnered with Spiva Center for the Arts to present a selection of Kathy Ruth Neal’s woodcarvings in the library. Kathy Ruth Neal (1945-2009) was a brilliant, self-taught artist who is known for creating outside the boundaries of both traditional folk and fine art. Her work offers a unique perspective on life that turns the ordinary – going to the movies, swimming, politics, etc. – into the extraordinary. Ten woodcarvings from the permanent collection of Spiva Center for the Arts will be on display inside Joplin Public Library now through December 2017.

August–December: Vanishing Landscapes by Jim Bray, Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). Jim Bray's paintings capture the magnificent diagonals of mining sites in Colorado and Webb City with falling timbers, angles of mountainous horizons, and textured and patterned landscape surfaces. His landscapes, trains, and other works are influenced by his regular visits to the American Southwest, renewing impressions from his childhood in Oklahoma and his interest in the vanishing landscape of rural America. Post Art Library is happy to present Bray's Vanishing Landscapes, which is on exhibit through December 2017 in The Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation Gallery inside Joplin Public Library.

September – October: 10th Anniversary Celebration & Photo Contest, Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center (201 Riviera Dr). The Audubon Center is home to two art walls and is currently featuring photos submitted from Four States Photography Enthusiasts Group. Four States Photography Enthusiasts Group is participating in the 10th Anniversary Celebration Photo Contest which depict photos from Wildcat Glades. The winner of this contest will be selected by the vote of the general public. People’s Choice will be awarded at the end of September. Instructions on the voting procedure will be provided at the front desk. Artwork is available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Center. For more information call 417.782.6287 or email rstandridge@audubon.org.

September–November: Portrait Series by Lydia Humphreys, Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). During a color theory class at Missouri Southern State University, Lydia Humphreys realized her memory is based on color and patterns. Inspired by this realization, Humphreys began a portrait series, painting people in the color she sees them. "Perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of creating this series," said Humphreys, "is realizing just how beautiful people are. Every face has particular lines, shadows, and highlights that make it special." Sixteen of Humphrey's portraits are on exhibit in the Local History, Genealogy, and Post Reading Room wing inside Joplin Public Library now through mid-November. For more information call 417.623.7953.

Classes:

Monday’s & Friday’s: Listen & Draw After School, 3:00pm at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). An opportunity for school-aged children who visit the library after school to listen to an audiobook while they draw. Suggested age range: K-5th grade. For more information call 417.623.7953.

Tuesday’s in October: Improv 101, 7:30pm at JBs Downtown (112 S Main). Learn the basics of improve comedy from Siblings Improv on Tuesday's throughout September and October. The course costs $50. For more information or if you would like to register you can do so by emailing siblingsimprov@gmail.com.

1st & 3rd Saturday’s: Preschool Mini Makers (Ages 3-5), 10:30am at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Mini Makers is held on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month. Cost for the class is $6 pre-registration, $8 @ door. Call 417.623.0183 to register or visit spivaarts.org .

October 12: Teen Book Club with Joplin Public Library, 6:00pm at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). Like to read and chat about books? Each month a different theme of book will be picked to read during the Teen Book Club. Bring a brown bag supper; JPL will supply dessert. The book theme for this month is spooky. No registration necessary. Questions? Stop by or call the Teen Dept. at 623-7953, ext. 1027, or email teen@joplinpubliclibrary.org

October 14: Vet Art: Raku Pottery, 5:00–8:00pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Experience the process of raku pottery firing with HippyClay Pottery. Raku is a low-fire kiln process that involves removing pottery from the kiln while at bright red heat and placing it into containers with combustible materials. The materials ignite, reacting with the pottery and glazes to create stunning effects. Participants will learn the raku process by glazing their own pottery, firing their piece, and leave with a finished piece in-hand. Limit 10 participants. Call 417.623.0183 to register or visit spivaarts.org .

October 21: Wand Making Workshop (Ages 7+), 9:00am at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Are you still waiting on your letter to Hogwarts? Well, in the meantime, skip your trip to Olivander’s and come create your own unique wand! Whether your style is twig-like or sparkly, you will have a blast creating something magical with polymer clay, bamboo rods, paint, powders, molds, and more! Cost for this class is $10. For more information call 417.623.0183.

October 24: PawPaw Patch Productions presents Memory Pendants, 6:00pm at Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center (201 Riviera Dr). For more information or to register call or text 417.553.1583 or email cyndi@pawpawpatchproductions.com .

Recurring Classes:

Crackpot Pottery & Studio (3820 E 20th St):

Tuesday | 11am–2pm or 6–9pm

Wednesday | 10am–Noon or 6–9pm

Thursday | 10am–1pm

Work alongside top potters in the area as you learn hand building, wheel throwing, glazing and different firing techniques. Lessons are specialized for each individual, regardless of experience level. Have a project in mind? Crackpot will help you plan and execute your vision! Firing fees are included in class price. No membership fee required. Cost: $225 (for each 3-hr, 8-week course), $165 (for each 2-hr, 8-week course). For more info and registration, call Crackpot Pottery & Art Studio at 417.623.1455, or email Suzi Huntington at joplincrackpotpottery@gmail.com.

Saturday | 10am–Noon | Drop-In Class

Drop-in and play with clay! This class costs $30 plus clay. No 8-week commitment required.

Hobby Lobby (1315 S Rangeline Rd):

Tuesdays: Painting Classes with Pam Leisenring, 9:00am–Noon, Hobby Lobby Classroom (1315 S Rangeline Rd). Pam has been teaching fine art classes privately for 32 years and continues to bring individualized instruction to expand the artistic experiences of beginners and established artists alike. Each student chooses a preferred medium (Acrylic, Pastel, Watercolors, etc.) and subject matter. This is an ongoing class and students may join at any time. Now scheduling for Spring Classes! New members always welcome. Call 417.781.3839 for more info. $20 per class, all materials provided for first class.

Wednesdays: Painting Classes with Pam Leisenring, 4:30pm–7:30pm, Hobby Lobby Classroom (1315 S Rangeline Rd). Pam has been teaching fine art classes privately for 32 years and continues to bring individualized instruction to expand the artistic experiences of beginners and established artists alike. Each student chooses a preferred medium (Acrylic, Pastel, Watercolors, etc.) and subject matter. This is an ongoing class and students may join at any time. Now scheduling for Spring Classes! New members always welcome. Call 417.781.3839 for more info. $20 per class, all materials provided for first class.

Local Color Art Gallery & Studio (1027 S Main St):

Wednesdays: Wednesday Classes at Local Color, 2:00–6:00pm at Local Color Art Gallery & Studio (1027 S Main St). Calling all “big kids" for a weekly drop-in painting class for adults! Decide when to come and how long to stay. With up to 4 hours of painting time, you can both accomplish and enjoy more personal instruction. Paula Giltner teaches realism watercolor and acrylic painting techniques and design principles. Bring any materials you have for the first lesson and learn about the materials you might need for additional lessons. The fee is $25 per class. Call Paula at 417.291.1486.

Third Thursdays: Painting and Sculpting with April Davis, 6:00–8:00pm at Local Color Art Gallery & Studio (1027 S Main St). Students may choose to create an acrylic painting or a sculpture. April Davis will guide you through her simple techniques that make painting or sculpture easy and fun for all levels – beginner to advanced! Cost: $30 per class. Call 417.553.0835 to register.

Phoenix Fired Art (1603 S Main St):

Tuesday & Wednesdays: Monthly Clay Classes at Phoenix Fired Art, 11:00am–2:00pm and 6:00–9:00pm. All classes include students with different levels of experience – no prior experience is necessary, so begin or build your skills with clay by learning techniques to transform raw mud into fun and functional vessels! Each monthly clay class includes 4 (3 hour classes) of instruction. It is recommended that students join the first week of each month. Advanced students may join mid-session. $120 Phoenix Members; $150 Non-Members (additional fees may apply). Call 417.437.9281 to register.

Saturdays: Saturday Drop-In Clay Class with Geoffrey, 9:30am–Noon, Phoenix Fired Art. Get your hands dirty and see if clay is something you’d like to explore further. All skill levels welcome. Phoenix loves intergenerational groups – however, children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Call ahead if you are interested in bringing a group. $25 for Phoenix Members; $35 for Non-Members (plus clay and firing).

RSVPaint Joplin (223 W 3rd St):

Thursday: 6:30–9:30pm

Friday: 7:00–9:00pm

Saturday: 2:00–4:00pm (Family Paint) & 7:00–9:00pm

Sunday: 2:00–4:00pm

Sometimes classes on Monday

Discover your inner-artist! No experience required. Come Relax, Sip, Visit, and Paint! Each class will paint a different piece of artwork. Click here to see their calendar and to register. Ages 13 and up are welcome to attend, but you must be 21 to drink alcohol. Feel free to arrive 15 minutes early to get settled in. $60 for couples on date nights. $35 per person in advance, $40 at door.

Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St):

Tuesdays: Creation Station (Ages 6-12), 3:45–5:00pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Drop in and experiment with a variety of media: painting, drawing, clay, collage, sculpture, and printmaking. Explore the galleries with scavenger hunts and other activities. Cost: $6 with pre-registration; $8 at the door. Call 417.623.0183 to register.

Tuesdays: Young Artist Studio (Ages 11-13), 5:15–6:30pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). This program provides students the opportunity to explore in depth the art forms they love, as well as experiment with new materials. Cost: $80 (course) or $11 weekly. Call 417.623.0183 to register.

Thursdays: Memories in the Making, 10:00am–Noon at Spiva Center for the Arts. Memories in the making is back! This art experience is centered on the expression of creativity through painting for those dealing with memory loss. There is no charge for the class and no prior art experience is necessary. Memories in the Making ® is hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Missouri, in conjunction with George A. Spiva Center for the Arts. For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org.

Open Studios:

Everyday: Open Studio at Phoenix Fired Art, during regular business hours at Phoenix Fired Art (1603 S Main St). The public is welcome to visit the gallery and observe artists at work at any time. Current Phoenix students may come for extra open studio hours ($5 an hour) and anyone with basic clay skills is welcome to use the facility for $10 an hour, though registered students have priority on equipment during class times. Annual membership: $25 for students, $40 for seniors, $50 for adults and $100 for a family.

Monday & Friday: All-Day Open Studio at Crackpot Pottery & Art Studio (3820 E 20th St). Open Studio hours allow you to come and go anytime throughout these days during regular business hours. If you come during scheduled class time, students have first rights to equipment. Monthly passes are available for $200 each. Hourly rates (reloadable card issued) are $15/hour. Same rules for equipment use apply if you come during class.

Wednesday (3:00–9:00pm) & Sunday (5:00–8:00pm) | Wine’d Down Open Studio at RSVPaint Joplin (223 W 3rd St). Looking for something to do? RSVPaint Joplin has just the thing for you. Wine’d Down Open Studio, where no registration is needed (although you still can). Just walk in and you can come paint with the help of their talented artists and drink all of the wine your heart desires. Allow yourself about 2-hours to complete your painting. Cost: $25 (all painting supplies included in cost – wine specials available).