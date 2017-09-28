SLIDESHOW: Wild Conference

A financial news and opinion website ranks Joplin as the least healthy metropolitan city in the state. The study is based on factors like adult obesity, premature death, and the smoking rate. The 24/7 Wall Street website says the city of Joplin Missouri has a 5 percent higher smoking rate than the national average, along with having the largest obese population in the 8 metropolitan cities of the state. Although it can take a push, the moms I met at Cunningham Park are tr...

