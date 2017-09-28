Price Cutter Grocery Closing in Webb City, Workers Offered Jobs as Sister Stores



The Price Cutter store in Webb City will shut down in three weeks after experiencing low sales. But part of the store has already closed.

The news is taking many by surprise.



Lori Moss, a longtime customer learned from us that the Webb City store is closing October 21st. Moss exclaimed, "I’m very sad! I've been coming here since, gosh twenty years. I live so close, so it’s very sad this is happening.”



An even bigger shock came for pharmacy customers when the found signs on windows showing it closed and without notice.

Sam Casavecchia, a pharmacy customer said, "It ticks me off cause I’ve been getting my meds here for fifteen years. Now, I’ve got to find another place."



"I think it was a stupid business decisions not to let people know," said Margarite Stever. A long time Price Cutter fan, she learned about the pharmacy closing after calling there. The Price Cutter pharmacy number was routed to the Walgreens phone system.

Stever found it frustrating. She said, "If they had let me know in advance, I would have gone to my insurance website and found a different pharmacy. One of my choosing…I intend to choose a pharmacy where I’m not a number, I’m a person."



Company owners said that due to contractual obligations they were not allowed to announce the change of prescriptions. That prompted at least one call already to Bruner's Pharmacy in downtown Webb City. The pharmacist there, Amanda Wilson, said the caller was upset about not being informed of the change. She added, "We would hope to maintain the same kind of personal, more one on one attention, than chain stores can sometimes offer." That familiarity or friendliness are something Margarite and others said they found at the store, not only in pharmacy, but from cashiers as well.



The store manager told KOAM they will be making improvements to the Price Cutter store in in Joplin on Maiden Lane. He says there was just simply a glut of grocery stores in the Webb City market and it was saturated.



Price Cutter’s parent company Pyramid Foods issued the press release that follows.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Price Cutter Closing in Webb City

Rogersville, MO, September 28, 2017—Pyramid Foods, parent company of Price Cutter is announcing the closure effective October 22, 2017. The last day of business is October 21st.

“While we have greatly appreciated the support, we have received from the Webb City community, as well as our loyal shoppers, we feel it makes strategic sense for our employee owned company to close our Webb City location.” emphasized Erick Taylor, President and CEO of Pyramid Foods.

Taylor added, “Our employees are our main concern. We will be offering all of them positions at our sister stores, Price Cutter in Joplin and King Cash Saver in Carthage.”

Due to today’s landscape in the market and added square footage of grocery in the area, Price Cutter has to consolidate.

We invite our customers to visit us in our Joplin Price Cutter or Carthage Cash Saver, two more of our employee owned locations.



Trudy, the cashier on duty Thursday said after twenty years at the Webb City store, she'll probably just retire.



King Cash Saver in Carthage was previously a Price Cutter store that had closed. The Webb City manager said the company will not reopen under another name in Webb City.



