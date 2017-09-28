Human Rights Activist To Give Seminar in Neosho This Weekend

About 4 years after this picture was taken, Aynaz Cyrus..now known as "Anni" was sold into a childhood marriage by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"As a woman and as a survivor who was just a kid...a teenage girl, I can tell you. as a human, I will never wish that upon anyone anywhere at any point" says Cyrus.

She's grown now, and has made it her mission to help women and children who are under the Islamic set of laws called Sharia Law.

"The real meaning of Sharia is 100 percent oppression for women. and absolutely anything and everything against declaration of human rights, based on laws that apply when you have to obey sharia" says Cyrus.

"She was a child bride, she's been caned, she's been raped. she lived a horrible life and she's chosen to re live those moments in her life as an advocate for women who may be oppressed. and standing up for them" says Terry Gibson.

He has followed Cyrus on Facebook for a few years and helped organized her seminar. He has a mission for his community.

"I mean that's what it's all about. We need to talk to each other. we need to understand each other. because people today, live in fear, ya know? but they don't know where the fear is coming from".

Cyrus emphasizes, "I want you to remember, this isn't about race, this isn't about a country. this is about human society. if we don't unite as humans, there is no future for anybody"

The seminar will take place at Best Western Big Spring Lodge this Saturday from 5-8PM.