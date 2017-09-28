Quantcast

JHS Soccer Wins 1st Match of Invitational

The Joplin Eagles are hosting the Joplin Invitational soccer tournament this week.

The Eagles won their first game on Thursday, shutting out Carl Junction 4-0.

