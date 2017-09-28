JHS Soccer Wins 1st Match of Invitational

About 4 years after this picture was taken, Aynaz Cyrus..now known as "Anni" was sold into a childhood marriage by the Islamic Republic of Iran. "As a woman and as a survivor who was just a kid...a teenage girl, I can tell you. as a human, I will never wish that upon anyone anywhere at any point" says Cyrus. She's grown now, and has made it her mission to help women and children who are under the Islamic set of laws called Sharia Law. "The real meani...

