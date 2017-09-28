Quantcast

Sci-fi exhibit features works created digitally

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

A new exhibit based on science fiction and achieved entirely through digital modeling and digital painting is open at Pittsburg State University through Nov. 2.

On Sept. 28 at 4 p.m., artist Tom Lundquist will give a public lecture about the exhibit in Porter Hall, where the exhibit is displayed in the University and Harry Krug galleries.

"Science fiction can be a great source of fun for people who make pictures," Lundquist said. "Though the subjects need to be reasonably rendered, all requirements for recognizable environments, scaling, or any object's reason for being may be tossed over your shoulder."

Lundquist said he turned to computer imagery after spending much of his youth making elaborately detailed drawings.  

"The ability to create much more complex images was an irresistible enticement and I was willing to put aside traditional drawing values to do it," Lundquist said.

The lecture will be followed by a reception from 5 to 7 pm. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Details: 620-235-4302, http://art@pittstate.edu, www.pittstate.edu/art, or Facebook under Pittsburg State University Department of Art. 

