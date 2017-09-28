Helping Addicts in Carthage

Jennifer Cartright knows all too well, the devastation addiction can bring upon an individual, and a family. She's a recovering opiate addict who also lost her brother to painkillers.

"Seventeen years ago my life was spiraling out of control and my husband finally came to me and said, 'You have to get treatment. It's treatment or we're finished,'" said Jennifer.

Jennifer knows there are plenty of locals fighting the same battle she fought, so she organized a town hall meeting to bring awareness to all types of addiction, and discuss solutions. Speakers included law enforcement and medical professionals, as well as recovering addicts and family members of addicts.

"One of the big points I'm trying to drive home is how addiction can really affect those in the family, especially those who may be close, or not close to the addict," said Samantha Mountjoy, a woman who lost her father to addiction.

The meeting was a productive one, because a big part of it concerned getting feedback for an upcoming, nonprofit, addiction recovery program planned for Carthage. The program will be called "Yes 2 Recovery," and its organizers want the community involved in its creation from the ground up.

"We're going to break that down into people that are in recovery that want to work on the recovery section of it, family members that want to work on the family section of it. We will be asking the judicial system to give us their ideas," said Jennifer.

The specifics of Carthage's upcoming Yes 2 Recovery program have yet to be hammered out, but two program locations have already been secured. The McCune Brooks Foundation has committed one of their buildings to the program, and the Lab Health Network will be volunteering their location as well.