KanCare Conference Call Update

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has scheduled a series of conference calls to update consumers and providers on the development of the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 2019 KanCare Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) contract.

Previous public meetings were held in May 2016 and June 2017, as well as meetings with provider associations and advocacy organizations, to collect ideas and input for the development of the RFP for the new contract. Prior to posting the RFP, KDHE will provide an update about new requirements that will be part of the RFP and how public input has been used to create the RFP.

KDHE will enter into new contracts with MCOs in June 2018 for implementation of the new KanCare program effective January, 2019. This will coincide with implementation of the renewed KanCare 1115 demonstration waiver.

Conference calls will be held for both members and their families, and providers as detailed below. Conference lines are limited to 200, so both members and providers are encouraged to gather in rooms where a conference line can be shared via speakerphones.

The two calls each day will be the same. The presentation for each audience can be found here: https://kancare.ks.gov/about-kancare/kancare-renewal. The calls will include a brief presentation and then allow participants to ask questions about the KanCare RFP. The RFP is the only topic that will be addressed in these calls.

In addition, in November 2017, KDHE will conduct public hearings around about the KanCare 1115 demonstration waiver renewal around the state. Details and schedules will be announced at a later date.

KDHE requests that providers help make members aware of this opportunity to hear about the KanCare RFP and, if possible, support them in accessing the member presentation and attending a member call.