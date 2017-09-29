Quantcast

KanCare Conference Call Update - KOAM TV 7

KanCare Conference Call Update

Updated:
Topeka, KS -

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has scheduled a series of conference calls to update consumers and providers on the development of the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 2019 KanCare Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) contract.

Previous public meetings were held in May 2016 and June 2017, as well as meetings with provider associations and advocacy organizations, to collect ideas and input for the development of the RFP for the new contract. Prior to posting the RFP, KDHE will provide an update about new requirements that will be part of the RFP and how public input has been used to create the RFP.

KDHE will enter into new contracts with MCOs in June 2018 for implementation of the new KanCare program effective January, 2019. This will coincide with implementation of the renewed KanCare 1115 demonstration waiver.

Conference calls will be held for both members and their families, and providers as detailed below. Conference lines are limited to 200, so both members and providers are encouraged to gather in rooms where a conference line can be shared via speakerphones.

The two calls each day will be the same. The presentation for each audience can be found here: https://kancare.ks.gov/about-kancare/kancare-renewal. The calls will include a brief presentation and then allow participants to ask questions about the KanCare RFP. The RFP is the only topic that will be addressed in these calls. 

In addition, in November 2017, KDHE will conduct public hearings around about the KanCare 1115 demonstration waiver renewal around the state. Details and schedules will be announced at a later date.

KDHE requests that providers help make members aware of this opportunity to hear about the KanCare RFP and, if possible, support them in accessing the member presentation and attending a member call.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mercy Cancer Center Utilizes Cutting Edge Technology

    Mercy Cancer Center Utilizes Cutting Edge Technology

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-30 02:52:57 GMT

    The Mercy Cancer Center is home to some of the latest, cutting edge technology in the battle to prevent breast cancer.

    More >>

    The Mercy Cancer Center is home to some of the latest, cutting edge technology in the battle to prevent breast cancer.

    More >>

  • Fort Scott Naturalizes 99 New American Citizens

    Fort Scott Naturalizes 99 New American Citizens

    Friday, September 29 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-09-30 01:48:01 GMT
    The Ngatia family emigrated from Kenya back in 2010. Now, in 2017, September 29th will be a day they'll never forget. They're celebrating because they along with 95 other individuals have become American citizens. "I can't even say how excited i am because I'm just so overjoyed" says Joyce Ngatia. "You come from a place where you maybe don't have a lot of job opportunities a lot of education opportunities. and here you are getting your certificate&nb...More >>
    The Ngatia family emigrated from Kenya back in 2010. Now, in 2017, September 29th will be a day they'll never forget. They're celebrating because they along with 95 other individuals have become American citizens. "I can't even say how excited i am because I'm just so overjoyed" says Joyce Ngatia. "You come from a place where you maybe don't have a lot of job opportunities a lot of education opportunities. and here you are getting your certificate&nb...More >>

  • Helping Addicts in Carthage

    Helping Addicts in Carthage

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-09-29 03:38:12 GMT

    Jennifer Cartright knows all too well, the devastation addiction can bring upon an individual, and a family.

    More >>

    Jennifer Cartright knows all too well, the devastation addiction can bring upon an individual, and a family.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.