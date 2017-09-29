Quantcast

Proposed EPA Budget Cuts Could Impact The Four-States - KOAM TV 7

Proposed EPA Budget Cuts Could Impact The Four-States

Updated:

    Proposed budget cuts at the EPA could have an impact, right here in the four-states.
    That's according to the Moms Clean Air Force group.
You don't have to go far to see the work of the EPA in the area, some of it, in progress now, like this work on north Schifferdecker, some of it, like King Jack Park and the Sucker Flats Mine are already complete.
Reynolds: "A few years ago, that was a dangerous pit, today, we see 20 acres of new, usable, parkland, thank you EPA!"
That's Preston Reynolds.
He's fired up about the proposed budget cuts to the EPA, that would impact the Superfund program, which, if you've lived in the area long enough, it's a word you're all too familiar with.
The most prominent example, what was Picher, Oklahoma.
The Moms Clean Air Force held a press conference, to express their concerns about the proposed cuts.
Mills: "Any cuts to EPA would gut bedrock pollution protections for our families resulting in more asthma attacks, more toxic pollution in our communities, more lead in our children's soil or drinking water."
And for some children, they've already been exposed.
Conner: "You have to think about this, they went to them and they cleaned up these childcare facilities, they were already existing childcare facilities which means that there were children there, and there was a yard there, and there was soil and air that they were breathing."
Jennifer Conner previously worked for the DNR, and she says in the 1990s, 6 childcare facilities and 300 residences were cleaned up, just in the Webb City-Oronogo Mining Belt.
While other parents, like Nanda Nunnelly Sparks, whose kids are grown, she understands the risks are still present.
Nunnelly: "I'll tell you, we are worth it here, the EPA should not be cut, the EPA if anything should be expanded to make sure that all of our children are safe."
Organizations are pushing to fight the proposed cuts, but they say they know, one way or another, there will be cuts.
         The proposed cuts still have to be presented to the house and senate before making it back to the president.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Proposed EPA Budget Cuts Could Impact The Four-States

    Proposed EPA Budget Cuts Could Impact The Four-States

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:37:08 GMT

        Proposed budget cuts at the EPA could have an impact, right here in the four-states.

    More >>

        Proposed budget cuts at the EPA could have an impact, right here in the four-states.

    More >>

  • Guilty Verdict Returned In Murder Trial of Todd Greathouse

    Guilty Verdict Returned In Murder Trial of Todd Greathouse

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:47:46 GMT

         3 days after it began a Joplin murder trial has come to an end.
         And it's a guilty verdict for Todd Greathouse the Webb City man, who had been charged with killing Wilanna Anita Dunn.

    More >>

         3 days after it began a Joplin murder trial has come to an end.
         And it's a guilty verdict for Todd Greathouse the Webb City man, who had been charged with killing Wilanna Anita Dunn.

    More >>

  • Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify for Prosecution

    Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify for Prosecution

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-09-27 03:06:58 GMT
         More testimony, today, in Joplin.      Day 2 of the Todd Greathouse murder trial.      The Webb City man charged with the first-degree murder of a Joplin woman last year. It was here, at this house on Jackson Avenue, that authorities say this man, Todd Greathouse, murdered Willanna Anita Dunn, last June. Her daughter, Anna Simovski, remembers her mother to jurors. Simovski:  "Fun and happy and shy, but, you know, when you got...More >>
         More testimony, today, in Joplin.      Day 2 of the Todd Greathouse murder trial.      The Webb City man charged with the first-degree murder of a Joplin woman last year. It was here, at this house on Jackson Avenue, that authorities say this man, Todd Greathouse, murdered Willanna Anita Dunn, last June. Her daughter, Anna Simovski, remembers her mother to jurors. Simovski:  "Fun and happy and shy, but, you know, when you got...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.