Proposed EPA Budget Cuts Could Impact The Four-States

Proposed budget cuts at the EPA could have an impact, right here in the four-states.

That's according to the Moms Clean Air Force group.

You don't have to go far to see the work of the EPA in the area, some of it, in progress now, like this work on north Schifferdecker, some of it, like King Jack Park and the Sucker Flats Mine are already complete.

Reynolds: "A few years ago, that was a dangerous pit, today, we see 20 acres of new, usable, parkland, thank you EPA!"

That's Preston Reynolds.

He's fired up about the proposed budget cuts to the EPA, that would impact the Superfund program, which, if you've lived in the area long enough, it's a word you're all too familiar with.

The most prominent example, what was Picher, Oklahoma.

The Moms Clean Air Force held a press conference, to express their concerns about the proposed cuts.

Mills: "Any cuts to EPA would gut bedrock pollution protections for our families resulting in more asthma attacks, more toxic pollution in our communities, more lead in our children's soil or drinking water."

And for some children, they've already been exposed.

Conner: "You have to think about this, they went to them and they cleaned up these childcare facilities, they were already existing childcare facilities which means that there were children there, and there was a yard there, and there was soil and air that they were breathing."

Jennifer Conner previously worked for the DNR, and she says in the 1990s, 6 childcare facilities and 300 residences were cleaned up, just in the Webb City-Oronogo Mining Belt.

While other parents, like Nanda Nunnelly Sparks, whose kids are grown, she understands the risks are still present.

Nunnelly: "I'll tell you, we are worth it here, the EPA should not be cut, the EPA if anything should be expanded to make sure that all of our children are safe."

Organizations are pushing to fight the proposed cuts, but they say they know, one way or another, there will be cuts.

The proposed cuts still have to be presented to the house and senate before making it back to the president.