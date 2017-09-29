Fort Scott Naturalizes 99 New American Citizens

The Mercy Cancer Center is home to some of the latest, cutting edge technology in the battle to prevent breast cancer.More >>
The Mercy Cancer Center is home to some of the latest, cutting edge technology in the battle to prevent breast cancer.More >>
Jennifer Cartright knows all too well, the devastation addiction can bring upon an individual, and a family.More >>
Jennifer Cartright knows all too well, the devastation addiction can bring upon an individual, and a family.More >>
The Price Cutter store in Webb City will shut down in three weeks after experiencing low sales. But part of the store has already closed. The news is taking many by surprise.More >>
The Price Cutter store in Webb City will shut down in three weeks after experiencing low sales. But part of the store has already closed. The news is taking many by surprise.More >>
Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees.More >>
Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees.More >>