Fort Scott Naturalizes 99 New American Citizens

The Ngatia family emigrated from Kenya back in 2010.

Now, in 2017, September 29th will be a day they'll never forget.

They're celebrating because they along with 95 other individuals have become American citizens.

"I can't even say how excited i am because I'm just so overjoyed" says Joyce Ngatia.

"You come from a place where you maybe don't have a lot of job opportunities a lot of education opportunities. and here you are getting your certificate and you have this opportunity" says her daughter Rahab.

A naturalization ceremony was held at the Fort Scott National Historic Site.

"I'm finally a citizen, something I was looking forward to since I came here. It was a dream and it came true" says Ahmad Mohamed, who was born in Egypt.

Individuals have to take a 100 question test and once they pass, they're given certificates and a new civic duty.

They all could register to vote.

And as the new U.S. citizens celebrate their future, Fort Scott celebrates adding to its history.

"The story of the fort is the story of immigrants coming together. it's the story of new neighbors. The Native American groups, the pioneer groups as well as folks that came here to escape slavery that saw a new opportunity and a new land so we are kind of continuing that tradition" says Holly baker from the Fort Scott National Historical Society.

New opportunity, for a better future.

"Right now I'm planning to go to school, to get more education because now I'll be able to get some finances and some scholarship" says Joyce.

Rahab, who is already a Licensed Practical Nurse says "I'm 22 and I'm gonna be an RN, so I'm kind of excited for that"

"It definitely helps me just with what I want to pursue and makes me fall more in love with the career I want to go into" says the youngest, Elizabeth who already has worked in law office and plans on being a lawyer.

People from 37 different countries were at the ceremony.