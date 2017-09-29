Mercy Cancer Center Utilizes Cutting Edge Technology

Quantcast

The Mercy Cancer Center is home to some of the latest, cutting edge technology in the battle to prevent breast cancer. Since a cure has yet to be discovered, the best way to protect lives is with early detection. Mercy has the groundbreaking tools.

"Mercy offers the state of the art equipment which is the 3D tomosynthesis, as well as the ABUS which is the Automated Breast Ultrasound Screening," said Dr. Sonu Suri, the Breast Center's medical director.

3D tomosynthesis allows doctors to detect smaller growths of cancer at its earliest stages by giving them a higher resolution, 3D image. ABUS, the Automated Breast Ultrasound Screening, helps doctors spot breast cancer hiding in dense breast tissue.

"Not only are we detecting very small cancer, but we're able to see much more than we have in the past with just regular mammograms," said Dr. Suri.

In fact, Dr. Suri says these two tools have taken their breast cancer detection rate of 3 per 1000, to 6 or 7 per 1000. And the cancer center's dedication to utilizing the latest tools, isn't lost on its patients

"The technology they're able to use here at Mercy gave me great confidence that I'd be healed from breast cancer," said breast cancer survivor Tammy Aggus.

But that doesn't mean women of a certain age, should skimp on mammograms.

"All women by the age of 40 should start to have annual screening mammograms. If the patient has a high family risk assessment for cancers, even earlier is considered beneficial." said Dr. Suri.

And positivity is always key.

"If you have a defeated attitude, you are already telling your body it's lost. So if you have a positive attitude, it's a way of telling your body, 'We're not going to let this beat us. We're going to be stronger because of it, and just get through it,'" said Tammy.

