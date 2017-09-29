Quantcast

High School Football Scoreboard -- Sept. 29

Updated:

Augusta 20, @ Chanute 14
Baxter Springs 47, @ Riverton 0
@ Caney Valley 42, Erie 2
Cherryvale 49, @ Neodesha 14
@ Columbus 47, Prairie View 14
@ Crest 50, Altoona-Midway 6
Fredonia 55, @ Bluestem 49, 2OT
Frontenac 63, @ J.C. Harmon (Kansas City) 18
Galena 28, @ Field Kindley 7
Humboldt 50, @ Eureka 14
@ Independence 56, Anderson County 14
Iola 28, @ Parsons 25
Jayhawk-Linn 38, @ Pleasant Ridge 22
@ Labette County 34, Fort Scott 7
@ Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Chetopa 0
@ Marmaton Valley 36, Sedan 28
Olpe 55, @ Uniontown 0
Oswego 34, @ Northeast 28
Pittsburg 12, @ Andover Central 7
St. Marys 70, @ Yates Center 0
@ St. Mary’s Colgan 28, Girard 12
@ St. Paul 54, Madison 8
Wichita Warriors 64, Pleasanton 42

@ Aurora 33, Mount Vernon 14
@ Carl Junction 42, Willard 7
Carthage 46, @ Nixa 14
DeSoto, Kan. 55, Nevada 14
El Dorado Springs 46, @ East Newton 0
Joplin 35, @ Lebanon 0
Liberal 25, @ Jasper 21
@ McDonald County 21, Monett 18
Miller 35, @ Diamond 0
@ Neosho 41, Logan-Rogersville 6
Sarcoxie 36, @ Lockwood 15
@ Seneca 33, Cassville 14
Webb City 41, @ Ozark 10

@ Afton 62, Barnsdall 24
Bluejacket 48, @ Welch 0
Foyil 21, @ Fairland 8
@ Jay 70, Lincoln Christian 67, 4OT
@ Rejoice Christian 58, Quapaw 0
Vinita 34, @ Grove 14
Wagoner 55, @ Miami 14
@ Wyandotte 34, Nowata 0

    The Mercy Cancer Center is home to some of the latest, cutting edge technology in the battle to prevent breast cancer.

    The Ngatia family emigrated from Kenya back in 2010. Now, in 2017, September 29th will be a day they'll never forget. They're celebrating because they along with 95 other individuals have become American citizens. "I can't even say how excited i am because I'm just so overjoyed" says Joyce Ngatia. "You come from a place where you maybe don't have a lot of job opportunities a lot of education opportunities. and here you are getting your certificate&nb...
    Jennifer Cartright knows all too well, the devastation addiction can bring upon an individual, and a family.

