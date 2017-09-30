Baxter Springs Burn Victim Dies in Hospital and Injures 3 Officers

Quantcast

BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS -

Baxter Springs Police responded to a call right before 1:30 on Saturday morning.

When the first two officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already assaulted and threw fuel on Sharon Horn and proceeded to throw fuel on the 2 officers as well, setting them all on fire. 

A third officer arrived and sustained injuries from trying to put out the fire. Emergency personnel transported Officer Jimmy Hamilton and Sharon Horn to a Springfield Missouri Hospital, where Sharon Horn passed away right before 7:00 this morning and Hamilton is still staying and expected to make a full recovery.

The other two officers have already been released from the Joplin hospitals where they were treated.

We'll hear from the Cherokee County Sheriff and a resident near the scene tonight on KOAM News and FOX 14. 

