Baxter Springs Burn Victim Dies in Hospital and Injures 3 Officers

Baxter Springs Police responded to a call right before 1:30 on Saturday morning.

When the first two officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already assaulted and threw fuel on Sharon Horn and proceeded to throw fuel on the 2 officers as well, setting them all on fire.

A third officer arrived and sustained injuries from trying to put out the fire. Emergency personnel transported Officer Jimmy Hamilton and Sharon Horn to a Springfield Missouri Hospital, where Sharon Horn passed away right before 7:00 this morning and Hamilton is still staying and expected to make a full recovery.

The other two officers have already been released from the Joplin hospitals where they were treated.

