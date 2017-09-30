Cherokee County Sheriff Investigates Baxter Springs Homicide

Quantcast

BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS -

"I heard a lot shouting..some thrashing and then a woman's voice, frantic..help help help" says Eric Kress, who was about to go to bed when he heard his neighbor yelling.
 Baxter Springs Police officers got a call just before 1:30 on Saturday morning. But when they arrived like the woman in the mobile home ...they were attacked..

"The suspect poured gasoline on miss horn as well as threw it on 2 officers" says Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves.
The suspect then ignited the flames.

"It's tragic and despicable what this criminal did and the injuries they sustained and Miss Horn's family" says the sheriff.

The 3 police officers injured in the incident have been treated and are expected to be fine. But 65-year-old Sharon horn passed away just before 7 O'clock on Saturday morning.

A family friend of the suspect was at the scene later in the day, and tells us that the suspect was the victim's nephew.

A neighbor says the suspect didn't have very good standings with a lot of people in the neighborhood.

"He was always having conflict within the neighborhood with everybody" says Kress.

With 3 officers out of the line of action, the sheriff assures that the people in Baxter Springs will still have full law enforcement coverage.

"We recognize that our brothers and sisters in the Baxter Springs Police Department and going through a traumatic time. And so we've offered our services to help cover shifts as needed" says the sheriff.

Officer Jimmy Hamilton is still in a Springfield hospital and is expected to make a full but long recovery.

