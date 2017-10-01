Anti-Abortion Protesters Take to Joplin Roads Weeks Before the SB5 Bill Takes Effect

"We are the only voice that the unborn have. the baby inside the womb..we can not hear his voice as he cries in anguish. we have to be his voice" says Life chain coordinator, Carleen Herbert.

Protesters gather in Joplin, holding signs and praying for abortion to come to an end. But that may not be the case in Joplin .

Planned Parenthood has filed to get a license to perform abortions here in the Joplin clinic. And the lower court ordered the state to grant licenses for here and in other cities.but a recent ruling made in September made by the 8th circuit court of appeals put a stay on the lower court's ruling. Now, a new law could add another obstacle for the organization.

Governor Eric Greitens signed a bill in July that will be taking effect on October 26th

"The bill dealt with the attorney general of the state of Missouri, it gave him concurrent jurisdiction. which means that the attorney general had the ability to prosecute the abortion facility if they were breaking the law" says Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis.



The bill signed back in July may hold clinics more accountable.

"Another main provision was unannounced inspections of the abortion facility. we know that when there's an announced inspection, what do we do?we clean everything up and make sure everything is going to pass inspections" says Davis.

Planned Parenthood is already appealing the circuit courts stay to the us supreme court.. and contends the new Missouri law is an attempt to skirt women's constitutional rights. the Planned Parenthood Missouri director of policy and organizing issued a statement saying:

"Missouri's abortion laws are already some of the most restrictive in the nation. federal courts have blocked some of those medically unnecessary restrictions."

Representative Davis believes the law will stand up to court challenges.

While pro-life advocates say they will continue to stand for unborn babies and hope others will join their fight.