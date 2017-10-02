SLIDESHOW: Donkey Dental Days

It was Donkey Dental Days at T&D Donkey Rescue in Liberal, MO. Fifty animals were in line to get their teeth worked on. Two dentists from Virginia and New York were even in to help work on worn out, uneven chompers. The care not only helps keep the animals pearly whites healthy, but also saves the rescue money by not buying as much food.

"They can't chew all the food, and absorb all the nutrition so it literally goes in one end and out the other," Deanna Kafka of T&D Donkey Rescue explains. "This allows them to get the nutrition and it helps for the rescue keep the cost of food lower."

The rescue is a non-profit, and is always looking for volunteers.

To Help or Donate: T&D Donkey Rescue Website