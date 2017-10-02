Quantcast

SLIDESHOW: Donkey Dental Days - KOAM TV 7

SLIDESHOW: Donkey Dental Days

Updated:
LIBERAL, MISSOURI -

It was Donkey Dental Days at T&D Donkey Rescue in Liberal, MO. Fifty animals were in line to get their teeth worked on. Two dentists from Virginia and New York were even in to help work on worn out, uneven chompers. The care not only helps keep the animals pearly whites healthy, but also saves the rescue money by not buying as much food. 

"They can't chew all the food, and absorb all the nutrition so it literally goes in one end and out the other," Deanna Kafka of T&D Donkey Rescue explains. "This allows them to get the nutrition and it helps for the rescue keep the cost of food lower."

The rescue is a non-profit, and is always looking for volunteers. 

To Help or Donate: T&D Donkey Rescue Website

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Proposed New Joplin Arts & Entertainment Passes City Council Vote

    Proposed New Joplin Arts & Entertainment Passes City Council Vote

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:51:48 GMT

    The multi-million dollar facility will be built on Memorial Hall's parking lot, pending drill samples.

    More >>

    The multi-million dollar facility will be built on Memorial Hall's parking lot, pending drill samples.

    More >>

  • Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified

    Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:03:18 GMT
    25-year old Clifford Eli Moss was last seen leaving his family home to go for a walk and never returned. Less than a  month later his skull was found. Moss'ss skull was found by a resident off of highway 10.  However, due to elements and neighborhood dogs, not all of the bones were found in the same place but within a mile radius.    "We submitted those bones to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for examination and as of this Friday, through DNA records ...More >>
    25-year old Clifford Eli Moss was last seen leaving his family home to go for a walk and never returned. Less than a  month later his skull was found. Moss'ss skull was found by a resident off of highway 10.  However, due to elements and neighborhood dogs, not all of the bones were found in the same place but within a mile radius.    "We submitted those bones to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for examination and as of this Friday, through DNA records ...More >>

  • Anti-Abortion Protesters Take to Joplin Roads Weeks Before the SB5 Bill Takes Effect

    Anti-Abortion Protesters Take to Joplin Roads Weeks Before the SB5 Bill Takes Effect

    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-10-02 02:31:37 GMT
    "We are the only voice that the unborn have. the baby inside the womb..we can not hear his voice as he cries in anguish. we have to be his voice" says Life chain coordinator, Carleen Herbert. Protesters gather in Joplin, holding signs and praying for abortion to come to an end. But that may not be the case in Joplin . Planned Parenthood has filed to get a license to perform abortions here in the Joplin clinic. And the lower court ordered the state to grant licenses for her...More >>
    "We are the only voice that the unborn have. the baby inside the womb..we can not hear his voice as he cries in anguish. we have to be his voice" says Life chain coordinator, Carleen Herbert. Protesters gather in Joplin, holding signs and praying for abortion to come to an end. But that may not be the case in Joplin . Planned Parenthood has filed to get a license to perform abortions here in the Joplin clinic. And the lower court ordered the state to grant licenses for her...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.