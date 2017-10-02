Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified

25-year old Clifford Eli Moss was last seen leaving his family home to go for a walk and never returned.

Less than a month later his skull was found.

Moss'ss skull was found by a resident off of highway 10. However, due to elements and neighborhood dogs, not all of the bones were found in the same place but within a mile radius.



"We submitted those bones to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for examination and as of this Friday, through DNA records they identified the bones belonging to Mr.Moss" says Ottawa County Sheriff, Jeremy Floyd.

Not all of Moss's remains have been found but investigators have been conducting a grid search of the area using cadaver dogs.

"We are treating it as a homicide until we can rule it further. We currently have investigators looking into the case. We'll get a cause of death as far as you know trying to find some closure for the family" says the sheriff.

And as for what is next in the investigation, "Process of elimination. The investigators are interviewing different people and last people that have last seen Mr. Moss and we build the case from there"

The remains they found have been returned to Moss' family.