Quantcast

Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified - KOAM TV 7

Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified

Updated:
WYANDOTTE, OKLAHOMA -

25-year old Clifford Eli Moss was last seen leaving his family home to go for a walk and never returned.
Less than a  month later his skull was found.

Moss'ss skull was found by a resident off of highway 10.  However, due to elements and neighborhood dogs, not all of the bones were found in the same place but within a mile radius. 
 
"We submitted those bones to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for examination and as of this Friday, through DNA records they identified the bones belonging to Mr.Moss" says Ottawa County Sheriff, Jeremy Floyd.

Not all of Moss's remains have been found but investigators have been conducting a grid search of the area using cadaver dogs.

"We are treating it as a homicide until we can rule it further. We currently have investigators looking into the case. We'll get a cause of death as far as you know trying to find some closure for the family" says the sheriff.

And as for what is next in the investigation, "Process of elimination. The investigators are interviewing different people and last people that have last seen Mr. Moss and we build the case from there"

The remains they found have been returned to Moss' family.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Proposed New Joplin Arts & Entertainment Passes City Council Vote

    Proposed New Joplin Arts & Entertainment Passes City Council Vote

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:51:48 GMT

    The multi-million dollar facility will be built on Memorial Hall's parking lot, pending drill samples.

    More >>

    The multi-million dollar facility will be built on Memorial Hall's parking lot, pending drill samples.

    More >>

  • Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified

    Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:03:18 GMT
    25-year old Clifford Eli Moss was last seen leaving his family home to go for a walk and never returned. Less than a  month later his skull was found. Moss'ss skull was found by a resident off of highway 10.  However, due to elements and neighborhood dogs, not all of the bones were found in the same place but within a mile radius.    "We submitted those bones to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for examination and as of this Friday, through DNA records ...More >>
    25-year old Clifford Eli Moss was last seen leaving his family home to go for a walk and never returned. Less than a  month later his skull was found. Moss'ss skull was found by a resident off of highway 10.  However, due to elements and neighborhood dogs, not all of the bones were found in the same place but within a mile radius.    "We submitted those bones to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for examination and as of this Friday, through DNA records ...More >>

  • Anti-Abortion Protesters Take to Joplin Roads Weeks Before the SB5 Bill Takes Effect

    Anti-Abortion Protesters Take to Joplin Roads Weeks Before the SB5 Bill Takes Effect

    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-10-02 02:31:37 GMT
    "We are the only voice that the unborn have. the baby inside the womb..we can not hear his voice as he cries in anguish. we have to be his voice" says Life chain coordinator, Carleen Herbert. Protesters gather in Joplin, holding signs and praying for abortion to come to an end. But that may not be the case in Joplin . Planned Parenthood has filed to get a license to perform abortions here in the Joplin clinic. And the lower court ordered the state to grant licenses for her...More >>
    "We are the only voice that the unborn have. the baby inside the womb..we can not hear his voice as he cries in anguish. we have to be his voice" says Life chain coordinator, Carleen Herbert. Protesters gather in Joplin, holding signs and praying for abortion to come to an end. But that may not be the case in Joplin . Planned Parenthood has filed to get a license to perform abortions here in the Joplin clinic. And the lower court ordered the state to grant licenses for her...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.