Butterbiker on Mission to Save Monarch Migration Teaches Students How to Help

Sara Dykman is cycling ten thousand miles from Mexico to Canada through the United States with the monarch butterfly migration and teaching students how they can help create an nurturing environment for the ailing species.More >>
Sara Dykman is cycling ten thousand miles from Mexico to Canada through the United States with the monarch butterfly migration and teaching students how they can help create an nurturing environment for the ailing species.More >>
The multi-million dollar facility will be built on Memorial Hall's parking lot, pending drill samples.More >>
The multi-million dollar facility will be built on Memorial Hall's parking lot, pending drill samples.More >>
"I heard a lot shouting..some thrashing and then a woman's voice, frantic..help help help" says Eric Kress, who was about to go to bed when he heard his neighbor yelling. Baxter Springs Police officers got a call just before 1:30 on Saturday morning. But when they arrived like the woman in the mobile home ...they were attacked.. "The suspect poured gasoline on miss horn as well as threw it on 2 officers" says Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves. The s...More >>
"I heard a lot shouting..some thrashing and then a woman's voice, frantic..help help help" says Eric Kress, who was about to go to bed when he heard his neighbor yelling. Baxter Springs Police officers got a call just before 1:30 on Saturday morning. But when they arrived like the woman in the mobile home ...they were attacked.. "The suspect poured gasoline on miss horn as well as threw it on 2 officers" says Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves. The s...More >>
Sara Dykman is cycling ten thousand miles from Mexico to Canada through the United States with the monarch butterfly migration and teaching students how they can help create an nurturing environment for the ailing species.More >>
Sara Dykman is cycling ten thousand miles from Mexico to Canada through the United States with the monarch butterfly migration and teaching students how they can help create an nurturing environment for the ailing species.More >>
The Price Cutter store in Webb City will shut down in three weeks after experiencing low sales. But part of the store has already closed. The news is taking many by surprise.More >>
The Price Cutter store in Webb City will shut down in three weeks after experiencing low sales. But part of the store has already closed. The news is taking many by surprise.More >>
An apartment building in Joplin is credited with changing lives. Magnolia Heights marked its tenth anniversary today. The housing is helping people with chronic mental illness.More >>
An apartment building in Joplin is credited with changing lives. Magnolia Heights marked its tenth anniversary today. The housing is helping people with chronic mental illness.More >>
A crosswalk next to Pittsburg high school is the focus of concern for the city and the district. Gabriel Norton was hit by a car there Monday.More >>
A crosswalk next to Pittsburg high school is the focus of concern for the city and the district. Gabriel Norton was hit by a car there Monday.More >>
A group is raising funds in memory of a man shot and killed in his home. It’s a case that is still unsolved. Jeff Slama was shot by an intruder and killed in October of 2013.More >>
A group is raising funds in memory of a man shot and killed in his home. It’s a case that is still unsolved. Jeff Slama was shot by an intruder and killed in October of 2013.More >>
NEO A&M community college will launch an honors program in the spring of 2018 but the time for students to apply is now.More >>
NEO A&M community college will launch an honors program in the spring of 2018 but the time for students to apply is now.More >>
The destruction in Texas and Florida, after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, has resulted in a huge demand for goods. From bottled water and generators as well as wallboard and plywood. And area trucking companies are answering the call.More >>
The destruction in Texas and Florida, after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, has resulted in a huge demand for goods. From bottled water and generators as well as wallboard and plywood. And area trucking companies are answering the call.More >>
Charges are filed against a now, former Pittsburg police officer. The Crawford county sheriff’s office is now handling the investigation. Twenty-two year old Jessie Edward Loren Davis of Carthage is charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.More >>
Charges are filed against a now, former Pittsburg police officer. The Crawford county sheriff’s office is now handling the investigation. Twenty-two year old Jessie Edward Loren Davis of Carthage is charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.More >>
Local lineman will join the restoration effort in the wake of hurricane Irma. Around six o'clock Sunday morning, Empire district crews loaded gear onto their trucks to roll out destined for Florida. Eight teams assembled at the companies Kodiak location. The nearly forty Empire employees include thirty-two linemen and safety, mechanical and telecommunications support personnel.More >>
Local lineman will join the restoration effort in the wake of hurricane Irma. Around six o'clock Sunday morning, Empire district crews loaded gear onto their trucks to roll out destined for Florida. Eight teams assembled at the companies Kodiak location. The nearly forty Empire employees include thirty-two linemen and safety, mechanical and telecommunications support personnel.More >>
College students are back on campus and companies are marketing personal alarms to keep females, in particular, safe. A local woman bought one for her own personal safety.More >>
College students are back on campus and companies are marketing personal alarms to keep females, in particular, safe. A local woman bought one for her own personal safety.More >>