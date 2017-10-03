Quantcast

Sarcoxie FB Moves Into State Rankings

Updated:

After a 7-0 start to the year, the Sarcoxie Bears are finally getting some love.

In the latest media poll released on Tuesday, the Bears appeared in the state rankings for the first time this season, earning the #10 spot in the class 1 poll.

Last week Sarcoxie picked up a big win against Lockwood to vault into the top ten. This week the Bears will face Pierce City. The Eagles are also 7-0, meaning the winner of Friday's game will be all alone atop the Spring River Valley League standings.

