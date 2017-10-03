PSU grad, physician honored for excellence

A Pittsburg State graduate who is a regional physician was recently honored for excellence in his field.

Mark Brown, a Freeman Health System emergency physician, was named the Emergency Medicine Residency Teaching Physician of the Year at the Freeman Health System Medical Resident Graduation.

Brown received his bachelor of science in biology from PSU in 2007. In 2011, he earned his medical degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo.

“Being awarded the Teaching Physician of the Year is a great honor,” Brown said. “It is an honor because it is given to you by the residents that you help to teach. You spend hundreds of hours a year with the residents, helping to further their education. The fact that they give you recognition for your commitment is very humbling.”

Brown credits Pittsburg State with helping him begin his journey into the medical field.

“Pitt State offers preparatory classes that are on par with any other medical or professional school,” he said. “The education that I received at PSU made it possible for me to succeed at medical school.”

He said he chose Pitt State for various reasons.

“One of the main reasons was that my father went there in the 1960s when it was Kansas State Teachers College,” Brown said. “He always talked about the school and living in Pittsburg. The other reason was its outstanding reputation for its students getting accepted into professional schools.”

