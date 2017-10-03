Quantcast

Joplin Humane Society offers reduced adoption fees and partners with the ASPCA to help you #FindYourFido

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

 JHS is partnering with the ASPCA as part of their national #FindYourFido Campaign for October, which is Adopt a Shelter Dog month. We are reducing adoption fees and want to empty the shelter!  Adoption fees will be reduced to just $20….and we are not forgetting about Pitbull Awareness Month….fees for all pitbull and pitbull mix dogs is reduced to just $10.

