Nevada PD Execute Search Warrant In Drug Distribution Investigation

Updated:
NEVADA, MISSOURI -

In the early morning hours of Monday October 2, 2017 Nevada Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of S. Commercial Street in response to reports of illegal drug activity at that location.

Officers had recently developed information regarding a male subject at that location that had reportedly been involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

During the search of the residence officers located and seized suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. The evidence seized from the residence will be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for further analysis.

One male subject, identified as John D. Howell Sr., age 50 of Nevada was taken into custody for investigation of distribution of a controlled substance and transported to the Vernon County Jail for holding.

On Monday October 2, 2017 the following charges were filed against Howell through the Vernon County Associate Court:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felony C

Howell is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the police if they have any information that would be helpful to combat crime.

For questions regarding crime prevention techniques or to start a Neighborhood Watch Program, contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-5100.

To report criminal activities call 911 or us the Tip Hotline (417) 667-8477.

Any and all information will be kept confidential.

