Joplin Family Files Lawsuit Against Manufacturing and Architecture Companies

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A local family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after a basketball goal fell and killed their son.

Spencer Nicodemus was a senior at Joplin High School.

He was mentoring students at Irving Elementary School when the basketball goal fell.

The lawsuit is filed against the architects, installers and contractors involved in building the goal.

The family's attorney says that Spencer's parents are filing the lawsuit in hopes of preventing this from happening to somebody else. 

"The way that these basketball goals are designed, manufactured and installed, make it possible for other basketball goals to fall. And they want to make sure that the loss that they have is never repeated anywhere else at any time" says their attorney Scott Vorhees. 

He also added in our interview that there was no evidence of Nicodemus slam dunking on the goal when it fell

