Pittsburg State Of The City Address

Pittsburg State Of The City Address

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Pittsburg mayor speaks at the annual State Of The City breakfast. It was held at Memorial Auditorium. Mayor Michael Gray spoke about projects that have been completed over the past twelve months, successes, and plans for the future. 

Topics included road improvements, technology upgrades, narcotics unit, dilapidated properties, and more. 

"It's going to be exciting to see where we are in 3, 5, 7, 10 years down the road," Mayor Gray said. 

Here is the full address:

