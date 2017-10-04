KDHE offers new solid waste grants

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching a new grant program focused on recycling and composting. The competitive Solid Waste grants are designed to support existing recycling and composting programs, and encourage the development of new programs. Kansas counties, municipalities, solid waste management regions, and private entities may apply for grants to fund new or existing waste reduction projects and associated public education materials.

These competitive grants are authorized by state law and funded by the $1.00 per ton landfill tonnage fee. Hundreds of communities received waste reduction grants in the late 1990s and early 2000s to help start local programs. Those grants along with local commitments to reduce waste and years of technical training has yielded a statewide recycling rate of about 31 percent. This new round of grants is designed to help sustain community programs, especially small and medium-sized communities with limited resources. We are excited this opportunity is available for our communities.

The application period is October 1, 2017--December 15, 2017. Grant awards will be announced in March 2018. Forms and guides can be downloaded at http://www.kdheks.gov/waste/forms_grants.html. For more information call our Bureau of Waste Management at (785) 296-1600.