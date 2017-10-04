Proclamation of October as National Arts & Humanities Month in Joplin at Spiva Park – October 5, 2017

In accordance with National Arts & Humanities Month, Mayor of Joplin, Mike Seibert, will officially proclaim the month of October as National Arts and Humanities Month in Joplin on Thursday, October 5, 5:00pm at Spiva Park (4th and Main Street, Joplin, MO 64801).



National Arts & Humanities Month (NAHM) is a nationwide collective recognition of the importance of culture in America. It is designed to encourage all Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives, and to begin a lifelong habit of active participation in the arts.



Public interest in the arts as well as the number of arts-related organizations and businesses in Joplin continues to grow. These organizations have had substantial impact both within the city and the region. The arts and humanities are being recognized for positively impacting quality of life, attracting visitors, and enhancing both cultural and economic growth. The nonprofit arts and cultural industry in Joplin generates $5.4 million in total economic activity annually, $452,000 in government revenue, and supports the full-time equivalent of 191 jobs.*



This proclamation ceremony is hosted by Connect2Culture and First Thursday ArtWalk. The Ozark Bards will play music from 4:45–5:05pm and a short dance performance by the Midwest Regional Ballet will follow the proclamation ceremony. Representatives of local arts organizations and businesses will be present to celebrate.



To encourage active participation in the arts and cultural events happening throughout Joplin, Connect2Culture has created an October 2017 calendar to be distributed at the ceremony. Information on the economic impact of Joplin’s arts and cultural non-profit organizations will also be available.



The proclamation ceremony will also celebrate the season finale of First Thursday ArtWalk. First Thursday ArtWalk is a sophisticated, yet festive event, for area artists, as well as patrons of the arts…past, present and future! The event happens on the first Thursday of each month from 5:30–8:30pm from March to October. Dozens of artists show and demonstrate their artistic process and all art is for sale. Participating artists are located inside various venues along with live acoustic music. Patrons are encouraged to “walk the art” through historic Downtown Joplin.



Rain Plan: If it is raining at 4:45pm, the proclamation ceremony will be held inside City Hall (602 S Main Street, Joplin, MO 64801).



For more information about NAHM, visit: www.americansforthearts.org/events/national-arts-and-humanities-month.