Planned Parenthood Pursues License to Perform Abortions in Joplin After Court Lifts Stay

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a temporary stay that had allowed Missouri regulations on abortion to be enforced.  A lower court had ruled them unconstitutional.  With the stay lifted, Planned Parenthood will continue pursuing a license to perform medically induced abortions at its Joplin clinic.  We will have reactions from the community and Planned Parenthood officials on tonight's news. 

