City of Miami to host the 4-State Slammer, a USSSA Girls Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament

The City of Miami’s Department of Tourism and Recreation will host a United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Girls Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament at the Booth Sports Complex on October 14-15, 2017.

More than 225 softball players ranging in age from 9 to 14 years old will participate in three divisions, 10 & under, 12 & under and 14 & under. Teams registered to play are from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. The tournament will feature a 3-game guarantee with pool play on Saturday, October 14 followed by single elimination bracket play that will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 15. The address for the Booth Sports Complex is 605 W 12th Miami, Oklahoma.

“Sports Tourism is a growing market and we are excited to host this event that will bring hundreds of visitors from multiple states to our city," stated Amanda Davis, Director of Tourism for the City of Miami. “We have a great track record with soccer, baseball and football events. This gives us an opportunity to get ourselves established in the softball market and we are looking forward to a great weekend,"Davis added.

Admission to the tournament is $5 for Adults and $2 for Kids (6 and under are free). Gates at Booth Sports Complex will open at 8:00 a.m. and concessions will be available both days.

For more information about his event, please contact Chuck McKibben, City of Miami Recreation Coordinator and USSSA Event Director at 918-542-4435 or by email at cmckibben@miamiokla.net.