Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

8th Annual Breast Cancer Walk - October 8th

  • #PINKOUT
  • 1 PM to 4 PM
  • CJ Bulldog Stadium

Awards will be given for largest group, largest donation, most pinkedout, and the winner of the Bulldog Battles.

