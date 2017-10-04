Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:05:30 GMT
What: Second annual Clays for a Cause competition to benefit Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism new building fund When: 8:00 am registration, 9:15 am safety meeting, 9:30 am competition begins Saturday, October 7th Where: Claythorne Lodge, 1329 NW 100th St., Colum...More >>
Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:49:29 GMT
8th Annual Breast Cancer Walk - October 8th #PINKOUT 1 PM to 4 PM CJ Bulldog Stadium Awards will be given for largest group, largest donation, most pinkedout, and the winner of the Bulldog Battles.More >>
Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-10-03 23:22:06 GMT
JHS is partnering with the ASPCA as part of their national #FindYourFido Campaign for October, which is Adopt a Shelter Dog month. We are reducing adoption fees and want to empty the shelter! Adoption fees will be reduced to just $20….and we are not forgetting about Pitbull Awareness Month….fees for all pitbull and pitbull mix dogs is reduced to just $10.More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-09-28 21:10:53 GMT
Exhibits: October 14–December 8: 70th Membership Show, Spiva Center for the Arts, Main Gallery (222 W 3rd St). Spiva member artists present their best work in this annual showcase of regional talent. A fascinating mix of styles and media. For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org. October 14–December 8: In a Japanese Garden by Carol Adamec, Spiva Center for the Arts, Regional Gallery (222 W 3rd St). The exhibition consists of painting...More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-09-28 21:09:10 GMT
Events: October 2: International Adoptions from South Korea since 1950, 1:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Webster Hall (3950 Newman Rd). Following the Korean War, many children fathered by American soldiers were born to unwed South Korean mothers. Because adopting children outside the father-to-son bloodline is not in accord with traditional Korean values, thousands of these mixed race children ended up in orphanages. After seeing a film depicting their plig...More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-09-28 20:35:08 GMT
October 5: MSSU presents h2 Saxophone Quartet, 7:30pm at Missouri Southern State University, Bud Walton Theatre (3950 Newman Rd). The award-winning h2 quartet has been wowing audiences since 2002. h2 takes advantage of the great expressive capacity of their instruments by programming traditional, avant-garde, minimalist, and jazz-influenced works in surprising and compelling ways. h2 has performed throughout the United States, in Europe, the UK and in Asia, and has released five criti...More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-09-28 20:19:29 GMT
On Friday, October 6 the Mo-Kan Square Dancers will sponsor a cake walk dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada, MO. Admission is $5 for adult dancers and $3 for youth dancers. All area dancers and interested persons are invited. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069. More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-09-28 19:34:18 GMT
Tickets are currently available for the the Area Agency on Aging’s 5th Annual Grapes & Grog fundraiser to benefit the Meals on Wheels program for seniors in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties. The event, which will include live music with BIG SMITTY, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a silent and live auction, will be held Saturday, October 14th from 5-10 pm at the Kitchen Pass, 1212 S. Main, in Joplin. Tickets are $35 each ($25 for seniors over 60) and can...More >>
Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:53:42 GMT
The opioid epidemic is one of the largest health issues the nation is facing today. The State of Missouri is not immune to this issue, and fighting this crisis is a top priority of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). On Tuesday, October 17, this issue will be the focus during the Southwest Missouri Opioid Crisis Summit to unite state leaders with our community of healthcare personnel, law enforcement, first responders, pharmacists, government ...More >>
