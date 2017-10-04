Gov. Brownback Hearing

Quantcast

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is defending his decision to scrap an order that barred discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.    
Brownback is in line to be ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The Republican testified Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
A 2007 executive order applied to hiring and employment decisions by agencies under the Kansas governor's direct control.
During Wednesday's hearing, Brownback said the Democratic governor at that time, Kathleen Sebelius, acted unilaterally on an issue that state lawmakers should have resolved.
Brownback Wednesday also declined to unequivocally declare there is no situation that would allow a country to cite religious freedom as the basis for criminally prosecuting L-G-B-T people.
Brownback is a favorite of christian conservatives for his strong stances against abortion and same-sex marriage, 
LGBT-rights groups have decried Brownback's nomination because of his conservative views.
    

