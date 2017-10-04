Clays For A Cause - October 7th

What: Second annual Clays for a Cause competition to benefit Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism new building fund When: 8:00 am registration, 9:15 am safety meeting, 9:30 am competition begins Saturday, October 7th

Where: Claythorne Lodge, 1329 NW 100th St., Columbus, Kan.

Background: Clays for a Cause clay shooting competition benefits the new Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, under construction at 2808 S. Picher Ave., Joplin. Proceeds from the event will help purchase teaching supplies, toys, playground equipment and other items destroyed in the May 2011 tornado.



The tournament welcomes four-person teams and individual participants. All competitors should bring their own shotguns, ammunition and protective eyewear. The $80 registration fee includes 100 clays, t-shirt and lunch. In addition to the shooting competition, the event features a silent auction, side matches and gun raffles. Lunch-only tickets are available as well for those who would like to watch the competition.



Participants may register online at leffencenterforautism.com. For additional information on the tournament, please call 417.347.7725.



Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism is a program of Ozark Center, the behavioral health division of Freeman Health System.