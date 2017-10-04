2017 Shop With a Hero Christmas Program

Quantcast

NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

The Neosho Police Department is proud to announce the 17 th annual Shop with a Hero Christmas Campaign. Letters of support are being sent out to Neosho businesses and residents for their continuous support with this program.

In 2016, with the support of the community we raised over $17,500.00 and provided 115 children with a Merry Christmas. This program relies on donations from area businesses and private citizens only, no city funds are allocated for this event.

The Shop with a Hero Christmas Campaign is limited to residents within the City limits of Neosho and provides Christmas for the less fortunate children in Neosho, Missouri.

Donations can be mailed or brought to the police department during normal business hours. The deadline for donations will be December 1 st, 2017.

Applications for the Shop with a Hero Christmas Campaign can be picked up during normal business hours at the Neosho Police Department starting Monday, October 9 th, 2017 and must be turned in no later than December 1 st, 2017 during the hours posted below. The shopping event will be held on December 9 th at 10:00 hours at our area Wal-Mart in Neosho, Missouri.

If you have any further questions contact Lieutenant Mike Sharp at 451-8012. Our Office hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Please make all checks payable to: Shop with a Hero 201 North College Street Neosho, MO 64850 

