MSSU Mulls QB Change for Washburn Game Saturday

The Missouri Southern Lions will be on the road against Washburn on Saturday. The Lions are 0-5, while the Ichabods head into the weekend 4-1.

Head coach Denver Johnson said in Wednesday's press conference that the team is still undecided on who will start at QB Saturday, but that junior Brayden Scott has been working with the first team in practice.

Dante Vandeven has been the team's starter for the first five games. He has a 52% completion percentage, throwing for 768 yards, 6 TD and 6 INT.

Scott started three games for the Lions last year, and saw action in ten games. He threw for 1,628 yards and 13 scores.

BELOW IS A RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football team head to Topeka, Kansas this weekend as the Lions will take on Washburn University on Saturday. Kickoff from Yaeger Stadium is slated for 1 pm.



Game Information

Team Records: MSSU - 0-5, 0-5 MIAA | WU 4-1, 4-1 MIAA

Date: Saturday, October 6, 2017

Kick-Off: 1:00 pm, CT

Location: Topeka, Kan.

Site: Yaeger Stadium/Moore Bowl (7,200)

Series Record: Washburn leads the series 23-21-1

Coaches: Denver Johnson (3-23 at MSSU, 72-90 overall) | Craig Shurig (107-70 overall/at WU)



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: ESPN Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS - Mike McClure, Play-by-Play, Scott Boudreaux, Color

Video Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/washburn/football

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mosofootball

The Series: The Ichabods lead the series between the two teams at 23-21-1. The Lions hold an 11-10-1 mark at Hughes Stadium and a 10-13 mark in Topeka. Southern last defeated the Ichabods in 2014 when the Lions won 42-21 at home. Washburn had won eight in a row before the Lions' win last season.From 1989 to 1997, the Lions won nine games in a row in a stretch that included ten of 11, as well.



The Dish On The Ichabods: Washburn comes into the game with the Lions receiving votes in the AFCA poll and ranked 25th in the d2football.com poll. The Ichabods have one loss to No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri, but have wins over Northeastern State, Lindenwood, Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State. Blake Peterson leads the offense for the Ichabods and the quarterback is 63-115 for 648 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has carried the ball 42 times for 167 yards. Mickeel Stewart has 56 carries for 290 yards and five scores, while Zach Willis has 29 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Carey Woods is Peterson's favorite target through the air, catching 19 passes for 181 yards and three scores. Jace Williams has 12 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while James Brania-Hopp has 11 catches for 113 yards and a score. Defensively, Derrick McGreevy is the leading tackler for the Ichabodds with 60 tackles, including two and a half for a loss and two pass break ups. Peter Pfannestiel has 35 tackles and is one of four Ichabods with a team-high 1.5 sacks, while DJ Olmstead has 22 tackles including three interceptions. He also has 90 return yards on interceptions. As a team, the Ichabods average 338.6 yards of total offense per game and give up 333.2 yards per game. They have out scored their opponents by a margin of 166-91. Washburn will be back in action next week as the Ichabods will be at Fort Hays State.

A Victory vs. Washburn Would: be two in the last four against the Ichabods. It would nearly even the series between the two teams, but would be just the second win in the last 13 games against Wasbhburn.



NFL Representation: The Lions will have two different players on NFL rosters to start the season. Brandon Williams is a starter on the defensive line for the Baltimore Ravens, while Allen Barbre will be with the Denver Broncos this year.

Show Me The Money: Brandon Williams has become a leader on the defense for the Baltimore Ravens, as well as the NFL. In the offseason, Williams became the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL and the eighth-highest paid defensive lineman when he signed a five-year, $54 million contract.

NFL Executive: Former Lion and former NFL wide receiver James Thrash is in his second season serving as the NFL and NFLPA's Appeals Officer. He hears all appeals for the NFL regarding on-field player discipline. Thrash played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions On Radio: The Lions will partner with ESPN Joplin this year as Southern can now be heard on three separate FM stations, as well as an AM station. ESPN Joplin will air the Lions' games on 101.3 and 103.5 FM, as well as AM 1560. MSSU's KXMS 88.7 will also simulcast the games giving the Lions a larger reach in the four-states than they've ever had.

Tough League/Region: The MIAA has two teams in the coaches top 25 this week. Northwest Missouri is 1st, while Fort Hays State is 11th. The Super Region Three, which the Lions are a part of, has eight teams in the top 25. There are 12 teams total that are either ranked or receiving votes in the poll from the region.

Lions On TV: Missouri Southern's KGCS will air every Lions home game live this year during the season. They will also re-broadcast the games on Sunday evenings at 7 pm.

Lions On The Web: All of MSSU's football games are carried live online as part of the MIAA Network. Fans can go to www.mssulions.com to view live and on-demand games.

Streaming Options: Fans now have even more options to view the Lions online in their homes and on the road. Not only can you view on your computer, fans can now view The MIAA Network on its over the top apps for either Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

NCAA Team Stats Rankings: Southern leads Division II in blocked punts allowed, while ranking fifth in fewest penalty yards allowed and sixth in fewest penalties. The team also ranks 31st nationally in blocked kicks. Within the MIAA, the Lions lead the league in blocked punts allowed and fewest penalties/penalty yards.

Individual Stats Rankings: Individually, Alexander Wade ranks 50th nationally in total tackles, while Carson Day ranks second in the MIAA in kickoff returns. Roc Robbins ranks fourth in the MIAA in fumble recoveries.

Roc(K) Steady: Roc Robbins had a heck of a good season opener with two sacks against Fort Hays. The sophomore had 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Special Teams Success: The Missouri Southern special teams unit had a pretty good day against Nebraska-Kearney as the Lions got a blocked extra point from Mark Mudd, a blocked field goal from Carter Rees and a forced fumble from Brayden Scott that was recovered by Roc Robbins on fumble coverage.

Spread The Wealth: In three of the Lions' five games this year, the Lions have thrown passes to at least nine different individuals. Against Emporia State, that number was seven and Northwest Missouri the number was eight.

Behind the Line: The Lions had eight tackles for a loss against Emporia State. Southern stopped the Hornets for a loss of 26 yards.

Big Man Jo: Josiah Bennett is averaging 13.0 yards per catch this season with two touchdowns.

All-Purpose Shemar: Freshman Shemar Coleman is averaging 101.8 yards in all-purpose yardage this year. He has 211 yards rushing, 128 receiving and 163 in kickoff returns.

MIAA Preseason Polls: The MIAA released its preseason polls as part of its annual Media Day on August 2. The Lions were picked 11th in the coaches poll and tenth in the media poll.

Weather Report: The weather report for the Topeka area on Saturday calls for a high of 76 and partly cloudy conditions with a ten percent chance of showers.

Up Next: Southern will be on the road on the road again as the Lions travel to Central Missouri for a matchup with the Mules on October 14. Kickoff from Walton Stadium is slated for 1:30 pm.