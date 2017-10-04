Columbus Looks to Take Control in CNC

The Columbus Titans will travel to Galena on Friday to face the Bulldogs with first place in the CNC on the line.

The Titans were picked to win the league in the preseason coaches poll, while the Bulldogs were picked to finish second.

Both teams are 5-0 heading into the matchup. Galena is 4-0 in league play, while Columbus is 3-0 in the CNC.

This game was an instant classic last year, with Columbus coming out on top 36-35.