Planned Parenthood Pursuing License to Offer Medical Abortion in Joplin



Court rulings put Planned parenthood closer to offering abortions in Joplin.

Missouri laws include regulations for abortion clinics but they were contested in court. And on Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed those laws to be enforced.

That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.

It will pursue a license to offer medication abortions at the Joplin facility.

The organization's president for the St. Louis and southwest region, Mary Kugot said it's a wanted service, “We regularly get calls from people in the community and in surrounding areas waiting and hoping we’re providing care so they don’t have to travel outside of their community to receive care. So yes, there is a demand."



Kathy McCain, who volunteers at St. Peter’s Catholic Outreach House, believes that the forced travel was a good thing.

She said, “Easy access to abortion in this area it doesn’t make it hard for them anymore to do this. I think the harder it is, maybe the more time they have to think about it and maybe change their idea and decide to give that child life."



Catholics and some others say abortion goes against their beliefs.



Georgiana McGriff is the director of Joplin Area Catholic Schools and said, "At conception the baby is a human being and in God’s eyes is life, is human life."



KOAM went to Missouri Southern State University to get opinions from students. Cameron, central Africa.. Georges Poumogne, from Cameron, Central Africa said, "Everybody need to stay alive.

Abortion is not a good thing."



While Michael Reynolds, a student from Carl Junction said, “It’s like killing, in my opinion. You’re like killing the unborn baby when its growing inside."



Other students at MSSU said it's not their choice to make for someone else. Michaela Stomp from Appleton City, Missouri said, "I think it’s anybody’s choice whether they want to or not. But I’m not gonna tell someone that they’re wrong for the choice that they make."

Skylor Bree from Jay, Missouri added, "It’s the woman’s body. She can do what she wants with her body but I’m not really for abortion."



Several expressed a wish for more community support so that abortion isn't sought.

Lyndsey Pauley from Carthage said abortion isn’t a legal issue but a community one. She explained, "If people are really concerned about people having abortions they need to be more open and caring and giving people resources to take care of their baby." Pauley was okay with a clinic offering services for those that feel they have no other options and are desperate but believes the community should offer those other options and support.



McAuley Catholic High School and St. Peter’s Middle School Principal Tracey Welch said she is against abortion as a matter of faith but said its equally important to discuss the other opportunities for those with unplanned pregnancies. She said, "Let's focus more on adoption. Let’s focus more on supporting those people and not have the first step we go to be an abortion.



Planned parenthood's said it will first seek a license for its Springfield clinic next week then focus on Joplin.



Another new abortion related law in Missouri, what was Senate bill 5, takes effect later this month that deals with operations of clinics and the ability to call for surprise inspections. It is being contested.





