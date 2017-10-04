Odor Complaints in Joplin Leads to Action from the City

"We'd come outside at night time and just kinda have to 'ugh! what'ss that smell?' ya know? I've lived in quite a few cities and been all over the country and I've never really had an issue like this before" says Aaron Hill.

Aaron and his father have lived about two miles from Jasper Products for almost 3 years now and say they like living in the area, but..

"I'm not a complainer or a 'caller inner' but I have been wondering what's going on and why basically, it smells like the sewer plant to me" says William Hill, Jr.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a letter of warning to jasper products for an odor violation.

"Generally, we like people who call in the concern to give us a location of where they're at so we know where to pinpoint where the odors are coming from, we also look at wind direction. and then we go out there with what' s called a nasal ranger. we use the nasal ranger to determine whether or not there's an odor violation" says Tanya Turner, the environmental supervisor.

Since an odor issue is something that can move along pretty fast after a person reports it, the city of Joplin is looking to take the matter into their own hands.

"They right now have the equipment to actually go out and measure air quality, we are considering or looking into the possibility of ordering some of that same equipment so that we can provide our staff the tools they need to go out and measure the odors in a more timely fashion and be able to respond to some of those complaints more quickly" says City Manager Sam Anselm.

A faster diagnosis, meaning fresher air for Joplin residents like the Hills.

Jasper Products did not return any of our calls. The Missouri DNR says the company still has time to figure out whether the bad smells are a one time malfunction or if it's a long term issue. Protein Solutions and Heartland Pet Foods are also in that area.

You can report odor or other violations here:

http://www.joplinmo.org/requesttracker.aspx