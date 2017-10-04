Sarcoxie Bears Talk State Rankings

The Sarcoxie Bears made their first appearance in the state rankings Tuesday. The Bears earned the #10 spot in class 1.

Sarcoxie is 7-0 this season. They're 1 of 2 teams still undefeated in the Spring River Valley (Pierce City).

The Bears will be on the road against Forsyth Friday, before closing out the regular season with a big game against Pierce City on the 13th.

We caught up the the team to get their thoughts on making the state rankings.