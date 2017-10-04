Quantcast

Sarcoxie Bears Talk State Rankings - KOAM TV 7

Sarcoxie Bears Talk State Rankings

Updated:

The Sarcoxie Bears made their first appearance in the state rankings Tuesday. The Bears earned the #10 spot in class 1.

Sarcoxie is 7-0 this season. They're 1 of 2 teams still undefeated in the Spring River Valley (Pierce City).

The Bears will be on the road against Forsyth Friday, before closing out the regular season with a big game against Pierce City on the 13th.

We caught up the the team to get their thoughts on making the state rankings.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.