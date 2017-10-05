Ruling on Missouri same-sex parents

A court ruling in Missouri concerns the rights of same-sex parents.
A Missouri appeals court has ruled in favor of a lesbian woman trying to get custody or visitation with a child she helped raise with her former partner.
Appellate judges ruled that the woman has a "loving parent-child relationship" that's strong enough to qualify her to seek custody or visitation, even though she did not give birth to the child.
The St. Louis-area couple signed artificial insemination paperwork in 2011, lived together for another roughly three years while raising the child before splitting.
The National Center for Lesbian Rights praised the appellate court's ruling that a lower court must reconsider custody for the woman who did not carry the child. An attorney for the woman who gave birth to the child didn't comment, citing the pending case.
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
The grant will also pay for a program consultant, an administrative assistant and an evaluation team.More >>
The grant will also pay for a program consultant, an administrative assistant and an evaluation team.More >>
No 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes or overall energy generated by those powerful storms.More >>
No 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes or overall energy generated by those powerful storms.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>
Last week, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told Tammy Moss that a skull and some bones recovered earlier this year belong to her son.More >>
Last week, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told Tammy Moss that a skull and some bones recovered earlier this year belong to her son.More >>