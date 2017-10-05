WEB EXTRA: Interview w/ Planned Parenthood CEO Mary Kogut

We spoke via Skype with Mary Kogut, CEO of Planned Parenthood St. Louis Regions and SW Missouri, and she answers questions about the impact of Senate Bill 5. The bill was signed into law and takes effect October 26th, and the next plans for licensing the Joplin clinic for abortions.

"The preliminary injunction made it really clear states couldn't just put restrictions in place in order to reduce access to abortion. That they had to be medically necessary to prove health and safety of patients.

What we find for SB5 and the implementation of that, is that at the end of October we find there are many standards that have nothing to do with health and safety, but instead further restrict.

We are currently looking at what the law truly is going to encompass, how to ensure that we can implement service in a way that upholds expert quality care and makes sure women can access their constitutional right to choose an abortion and make independent health care decisions so we're continuing to look at that."

"Right now, next week we have our Springfield inspection planned with department of health coming into our facility and to ensure that we're able to follow all regulation and that we can get our license. We will then pursue getting our license in Joplin."

"Planned parenthood is committed to provide expert health care every single day. We're also to committed to ensuring every person has access to this healthcare without undo restrictions so that's what we're gonna keep on working on every single day. "