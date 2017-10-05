Quantcast

Eastern Shawnee Tribe to Get an $800,000 grant - KOAM TV 7

Eastern Shawnee Tribe to Get an $800,000 grant

Updated:

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma has learned it's getting an $800,000 grant from the United States Housing and Urban Development's Indian Community Development Block Grant (HUD ICDBG).
    The grant monies from the Block Grant will provide an opportunity for the creation of a Shooting Range and Training Center on 75 acres of tribally-owned land and will include a 3,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, a 12 station sporting clays course, a pistol and rifle range with an earthen berm, a Five Stand, and skeet/trap stations. 
    The tribe will be one of the only entities in the four-state area offering all of these features in one location. In fact, the nearest multi-discipline shooting range is nearly 45 miles away from our tribal community.

The project is a step towards fulfilling the tribe's strategic planning goals for not only developing a sustainable business but providing a venue that will make our tribe a destination location. The project will most likely be completed by March of 2019.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.