Eastern Shawnee Tribe to Get an $800,000 grant

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma has learned it's getting an $800,000 grant from the United States Housing and Urban Development's Indian Community Development Block Grant (HUD ICDBG).

The grant monies from the Block Grant will provide an opportunity for the creation of a Shooting Range and Training Center on 75 acres of tribally-owned land and will include a 3,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, a 12 station sporting clays course, a pistol and rifle range with an earthen berm, a Five Stand, and skeet/trap stations.

The tribe will be one of the only entities in the four-state area offering all of these features in one location. In fact, the nearest multi-discipline shooting range is nearly 45 miles away from our tribal community.

The project is a step towards fulfilling the tribe's strategic planning goals for not only developing a sustainable business but providing a venue that will make our tribe a destination location. The project will most likely be completed by March of 2019.