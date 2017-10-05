Sentencing for a Woman Accused of Letting Monkeys Bite Daughters

Authorities say a former foster care and adoptive mother allowed monkeys to bite children in her care.

That's among the child abuse allegations against 50-year-old Deidre Mathews.

Mathews was sentenced Wednesday to a life sentence, but will have to serve only around three years in prison, a prosecutor said.

After amending the charges, Matthews, of Independence, Missouri and formally of Jay, Oklahoma pleaded no contest in Delaware County District Court to eight counts of child abuse, three counts of child neglect and one count of child endangerment.



Most of Matthews' life sentence was suspended except for four years and an additional year is knock off for time served in the county jail, said Nick Lelecas, assistant district attorney.



"She will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence," Lelecas said.



Lelecas said Matthews will have to have a drug, alcohol and mental health assessment, stay away from the victims and once she completes her prison term, she will be probation which prohibits her from having custody of children or them living in her home.



Deidre and her former husband Jerry Matthews were recognized as Department of Human Services Adoptive Parents of the Year for northeast Oklahoma in 2006. Court documents indicate that while married, the couple along with nine children, lived in an animal feces infested two-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home in the rural Jay area. The family had more than 50 animals, including three spider monkeys and 11 lemurs, court records show.



Some of the abuse outlined in civil and criminal court documents allege that under the care of Deidre Matthews, the oldest teen was forced to kill her pet kitten by bashing its head into a tree; handcuffing another child and placing her in a dog cage; forcing the children to stand outside or parade around the house naked; and keeping the children home from school to avoid detection of bruises, welts, and wounds. Other allegations of abuse include beating the children, allowing pet monkeys to bite the two teen daughters

and Deidre Matthews' refusing to seek medical treatment and withholding food and water for two days as punishment, according to court testimony.



Jerry Matthews pleaded no contest in July 2016 to two counts of child neglect and received a lifetime suspended sentence.



The pair and 19 current and former DHS employees with were named in a civil lawsuit filed in Delaware County District Court and United Stated District Court in Tulsa alleging 17 incidents were reported to DHS, from January 2004 to March 1, 2014 but were not investigated properly. There are also allegations that DHS workers concealed evidence of abuse and alerting Deidre Matthews when they would be making surprise visits, a state DHS violation.



The couple no longer has custody of the children, records show.