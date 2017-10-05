Quantcast

4SBCA Clinic Coming up on Oct. 21st - KOAM TV 7

4SBCA Clinic Coming up on Oct. 21st

Updated:

The 4-State Basketball Coaches association will hold its 2nd annual coaches clinic on October 21st at Joplin High School.

The lineup of coaches speaking at the clinic includes Missouri Southern men's head coach Jeff Boschee and Pitt State men's head coach Kim Anderson.

Schedule for the clinic:

Mike Neighbors (Arkansas women's head coach) 9-9:50

Jeff Boschee (Missouri Southern men's head coach) 10-10:50

Mark Downey (Northeastern State men's head coach) 11-11:50

Clark Sheehy (Southwest Baptist men's head coach) 12-12:50

Kim Anderson (Pitt State men's head coach) 1-2:30

Cost for the clinic is $30 for individual, $50 for two coaches, and $65 for a staff of 3 or more coaches (includes 4SBCA membership)

SIGN UP FORM IS BELOW.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.