4SBCA Clinic Coming up on Oct. 21st

The 4-State Basketball Coaches association will hold its 2nd annual coaches clinic on October 21st at Joplin High School.

The lineup of coaches speaking at the clinic includes Missouri Southern men's head coach Jeff Boschee and Pitt State men's head coach Kim Anderson.

Schedule for the clinic:

Mike Neighbors (Arkansas women's head coach) 9-9:50

Jeff Boschee (Missouri Southern men's head coach) 10-10:50

Mark Downey (Northeastern State men's head coach) 11-11:50

Clark Sheehy (Southwest Baptist men's head coach) 12-12:50

Kim Anderson (Pitt State men's head coach) 1-2:30

Cost for the clinic is $30 for individual, $50 for two coaches, and $65 for a staff of 3 or more coaches (includes 4SBCA membership)

