Dean of Joplin's New Medical School Resigns

The dean for Joplin's new medical school, KCU Joplin, has resigned from her post just months after the school opened.

The following is a Statement from Darrin D'Agostino, DO, MBA, MPH, KCU executive dean, vice-president for health affairs regarding campus dean for KCU Joplin:



Paula Gregory, DO, resigned from her position as campus dean at KCU Joplin last month for professional reasons. She was not asked to resign. We are grateful for her leadership during the planning phase, through the opening of the campus in June and matriculation of our first class of medical students in July. She did a wonderful job getting the campus to where it is today.

While we did not anticipate Dr. Gregory's resignation, institutions of higher education are prepared for situations such as this one. Rapid change is a part of medicine and medical education today. KCU is fortunate to have Dr. Ronnie Martin step in on an interim basis to act as campus dean until a replacement for Dr. Gregory is found. Dr. Martin comes to KCU from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he served as the founding dean from 2012-2017. Dr. Martin is a professor of Family Medicine and an academic consultant. He has also served as a commissioner for the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) and on COCA's Committee for College Accreditation Training, the accrediting body for osteopathic medicine.

The national search for the new campus dean will begin soon. KCU will be looking for a dean with expertise and passion for rural and population health, taking care of communities with primary care and prevention. We expect to have the new dean in place by the next academic year.

We thank the entire community for the support you have shown throughout the processes of building and opening KCU Joplin, as well as the help and hospitality you have shown our students, faculty and staff.

