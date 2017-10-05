New Battery Production Plant Brings Jobs to Joplin

ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.

This morning ZAF energy systems officially started production.

ZAF will create nickel zinc batteries at a thirty- four thousand square foot facility in the crossroads industrial park.

Right now it’s starting with just ten employees but could eventually reach two hundred fifty.

Workers weighed zinc oxide, a component of the anode paste part of the nickel zinc battery the company produces. Currently the company has one production line set up able to produce about twenty batteries a month.

They'll increase to about twenty employees in the next month.

Then over the next year add two more lines capable of producing two thousand batteries a month.

ZAF is getting a six hundred thousand dollar investment from the Missouri Technology Corporation to help with that and is a Missouri works partner.

ZAF is looking to break into the fifty billion dollar lead acid battery market used by the trucking industry, with its product that is lighter and more environmentally friendly after being modified from its original invention by Thomas Edison.

[cg in 0:00 to 0:05:2 line\randy Moore\pres./CEO zaf energy systems]

ZAF President and CEO Randy Moore said, “We have twenty-three patents that have been either issued or pending and the work in those patents has been what’s made it so that nickel zinc is a superior technology to lead acid for that applications.

It’s about twice the power twice the capacity and twice the life of lead acid battery.

And it doesn’t cost twice as much so you can figure the value proposition pretty easily."



Moore says they'll need employees that range from assembly line workers, and factory quality control to engineers and chemists.

The company will hold an open house here at its Joplin facility on Oct. 18.



More about Moore

Moore previously served as President at Eagle Picher which also manufactures batteries for seven years but says the companies make different types.

He explained the company’s growth strategy is unique. “Our growth strategy is an interesting one. A lot of battery companies have strategy to build a really big factory and fill it up,” he said. “What we're looking for is license partners. We want to expand the nickel zinc into the market by finding companies already manufacturing batteries and go to their customers, convince them nickel zinc is better than the battery they’re using and then have those customers approach their existing suppliers and say will you produce nickel zinc batteries for me. Then we’ll license our technology to those suppliers. We never intend to grow a huge plant. What we intend of the years is to go from this, a group 31 format , to another format, to another format and seed the market. Then as the demand keeps piling on to the existing battery manufacturers, we will move toward more specialty batteries and away from the model and mass market lead acid battery.