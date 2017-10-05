MSSU XC Heads to Chicago

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's and women's cross country teams will head to Chicago Saturday to compete in the GLVC/MIAA crossover hosted by Lewis University at the Lewis XC Course. 

The women will run a 6k race at 10 am and the men will run an 8k race at 10:45 am. 

The Southern men come into the race ranked second in the NCAA Central Region and 22nd nationally by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Southern women are ranked ninth in the Central region. 

After this race, the Lions will have a week off before they compete in the 2017 MIAA Championships hosted by Central Missouri. 

