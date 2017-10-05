Quantcast

Former WC Cardinal Davidson Excelling at Central Mo. - KOAM TV 7

Former WC Cardinal Davidson Excelling at Central Mo.

Updated:

Former Webb City Cardinal Zach Davidson is excelling in his freshman season at Central Missouri.

Davidson redshirted last season for the Mules, but has gotten on the field this year and shown that he's one of the best punters in the country.

As of week 5, Davidson is third in the nation in punting average. He's punted 28 times for 1,275 yards for an average of 45.5 yards per kick. He trails only Dante Brown of Fort Hays State (45.7 yards per kick) and Garrett Lee of Concord (45.6 yards per kick)

In his high school career at Webb City, Davidson earned all-conference, all-district and all-state honors, and helped the Cardinals win two state championships.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.