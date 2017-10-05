Kobach Document Proposed Voter Law Changes

Quantcast

     A Kansas official who is vice chairman of President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud drafted a proposal for President Trump to change federal voter registration laws.
    A federal court document unsealed Thursday shows the proposal was part of a strategic homeland security plan prepared by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
    Kobach was photographed taking the document into a meeting with Trump in November when Trump was president-elect. The portion dealing with federal voter registration laws was not fully visible.
    U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson also unsealed a second document prepared by Kobach and shared inside his office. It contained the text of the proposed changes to federal law.
    Kobach was forced to turn over the documents to ACLU attorneys, but the papers remained under seal. The ACLU wanted them public.
    The ACLU is challenging how Kansas administers a proof-of-citizenship requirement for new voters.

