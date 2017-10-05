Class 4 District 12 SB Tournament Begins in Carthage

After rain delayed the first round of the class 4 district 12 softball tournament in Carthage Wednesday, the tournament got started Thursday.

The hometown Tigers beat McDonald County in the first game 3-1 to move on to the semifinals.

In the second game of the first round, Neosho blew out Joplin 11-1.

Carthage will play top seeded Webb City in the semifinals Friday at 5 pm, while Neosho will meet Republic.

The winners of those games will play in the district championship Saturday at 12 pm.