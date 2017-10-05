Quantcast

Pittsburg Company Prepares to Expand

Updated:

  More jobs are coming to Pittsburg, Kansas.  City officials were invited to a groundbreaking Thursday for the expansion of "Apex Stage".
    It's owned by "Progressive Products" in Pittsburg which produces items including conveying equipment, storm shelters and mobile stages through "Apex Stage". The company is building a one-million dollar facility and adding ten new jobs including welders, fabricators and general labor jobs.
    "We have been running at capacity for a while now but what's difficult is we can't solve our problem by just adding new people" said  Progressive Products president Todd Allison.  "The equipment that we build is so large we actually physically have to have more space." 
    The company hopes to have the expansion complete by the end of the year.

      
 

