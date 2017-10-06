Quantcast

Pittsburg Man Found Competent to Stand Trial in Double-Murder Case

    Court proceedings will continue for a Pittsburg, Kansas man charged with killing two family members.
    In a hearing Thursday, David Mcnabb was found competent to stand trial .
    He's charged with the first degree murders of his 65-year-old uncle Ken Mcnabb and 87-year-old grandmother Betty Mcnabb.
    In November of last year, the victims were reported missing from their home near Pleasanton, where relatives discovered blood inside.
    Police documents show investigators confirmed the discovery of blood in the hallway, kitchen and bedroom.
    A KBI crime scene response teams also found plastic jugs of bleach and a spray bottle of carpet cleaner which appeared to have been used to clean up the scene.

    A few days later, the victims' bodies were discovered buried about four feet deep on a property west of Pittsburg.    
    A property owner reported seeing Mcnabb and his truck with a front-end loader on November tenth.
    Investigators were led to a tree line where they discovered disturbed earth.

       An autopsy showed that Betty Mcnabb had a skull fracture that had apparently been delivered by a non-edged blunt weapon.
    The autopsy on Kenneth Mcnabb revealed gunshot wounds in his chest and lower neck -- apparently from a 22-caliber bullet.
 
    A preliminary hearing is set for January 16-17, 2018, at 9 am in Linn County, Kansas District Court.

    
 

